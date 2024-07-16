Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super-bantamweight world belts against Ireland's TJ Doheny at Tokyo's Ariake Arena in September, the Japanese boxer known as "Monster" announced Tuesday.

The undefeated Inoue stopped Mexico's Luis Nery in front of 55,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome in his last fight in May.

It headlined the first boxing card to be held at the venue since 42-1 underdog James "Buster" Douglas knocked out unbeaten heavyweight champion Mike Tyson there in February 1990 in one of the sport's biggest upsets.