From the moment he was introduced during a news conference in January, Shota Imanaga’s star has been shining brightly in the Chicago skies.

He instantly endeared himself to the Second City that day when he cited musician Steve Goodman’s classic “Go Cubs Go” anthem and declared in English, “Hey Chicago, what do you say? Cubs are going to win today.”

Imanaga has seamlessly inserted himself into the Chicago sports scene since then.