Shohei Ohtani hit his 200th career home run and scored three runs for the Dodgers but it wasn't enough to pace Los Angeles to a win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Gio Urshela blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Tigers rallied from a five-run deficit in the ninth to stun the visiting Dodgers 11-9.

Colt Keith drove in four runs and capped Detroit's rally in the ninth with a two-run homer. Matt Vierling drove in two runs and Ryan Vilade hit his first career home run.