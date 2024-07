Novak Djokovic advanced to his record-tying 13th Wimbledon semifinal without hitting a ball on Wednesday after Alex de Minaur pulled out with an injury.

The ninth-seeded De Minaur, 25, announced shortly after noon at the All England Club that he was "devastated to pull out due to a hip injury."

That allowed Djokovic to equal Roger Federer's men's record of 13 semifinal appearances at Wimbledon as he closes on the Swiss great's mark of eight singles titles.