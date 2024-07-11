England's last-gasp victory over the Netherlands in Euro 2024 semifinals showed its character and resilience, and the team is ready to take the final step and lift its first major trophy in almost 60 years, manager Gareth Southgate said.

Substitute Ollie Watkins scored in the 91st minute to send England through to its second straight European Championship final with a 2-1 win.

England's overall performance was an emphatic answer to the criticism that has been heaped on the side after languid showings earlier in the tournament.