Three goals scored in five games, one a penalty and two own goals, and yet Kylian Mbappe's France is into the semifinals of yet another major tournament as Spain awaits at Euro 2024.

It is remarkable that any team could get to the last four of such a competition despite struggling so much in front of goal, but all the more so when that team is captained by arguably the best forward in the world.

Mbappe is surrounded by other world-class attackers, but his penalty in a group-stage draw with Poland is the only goal scored by a French player at this European Championship.