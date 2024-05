Sumo is on the cusp of adding yet another family to the growing number that have had multiple members in the sport’s top divisions.

Wakaikari, a 19-year-old from Tokyo, is ranked near the top of the third tier for the upcoming summer tournament, and one good performance away from reaching what is commonly referred to as “heaven” in sumo circles.

Six wins or better in May ought to be enough for the Isenoumi stable youngster to reach jūryō — the lower of sumo’s two salaried divisions.