Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, Teoscar Hernandez also went deep and left-hander James Paxton pitched into the seventh inning as the host Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 5-1 victory on Sunday.

Ohtani's first homer — a two-run blast — came two Los Angeles hitters into the game and gave him home runs in back-to-back games for the third time this season. He finished off his first multihomer game in a Dodgers uniform with a 464-foot rocket to center in the eighth inning.

Paxton (4-0) gave up a run on five hits in 6⅔ innings, with three strikeouts and just two walks after he entered Sunday with a major-league-leading 22 walks.