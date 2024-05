Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout will require left knee surgery for a torn meniscus but could return this season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old American slugger, an 11-time American League All-Star and three-time AL MVP, shares the MLB home run lead with 10 this season and has batted .220 with 14 RBIs plus six stolen bases.

While Minasian said the operation is not expected to end Trout's season, he gave no timetable for his possible return.