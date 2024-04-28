Liverpool's fading Premier League title hopes were dealt a near-fatal blow on Saturday as West Ham rescued a draw against Jurgen Klopp's men while Sheffield United dropped through the relegation trap door.

On a dramatic day in the top flight, Aston Villa's top four challenge was dented by a 2-2 draw against Chelsea, whose furious manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed video assistant referee (VAR) has "damaged the Premier League" after his side had a late goal controversially disallowed.

Manchester United's push for Europe was held up by Burnley in a 1-1 stalemate and Everton secured their top-flight status with a 1-0 win at home to Brentford.