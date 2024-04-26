American sprinter Christian Coleman believes that Usain Bolt's 100-meter record of 9.58 seconds that has stood for 15 years is within reach and said there are several athletes fast enough to break it.

"It seems like the times being run, 9.58 is obviously an extraordinary time but honestly I feel like it's a lot of guys who are competing today who are not that far off, if the track gods see fit for it to happen," Coleman told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday's Shanghai Diamond League meet.

"But it has to be perfect conditions, on the right day, the right competition and the right venue ... if you're focusing on running properly, like executing a good race, I feel like those type of magical moments happen.