Rory McIlroy said Wednesday he is ready to return to the PGA Tour's policy board if wanted, believing he can help reunite the golfing world following the acrimonious civil war with LIV Golf.

McIlroy stepped down from the board in a surprise move last November, saying he wanted to concentrate on his own game rather than the off-course politics that have dominated golf since the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

Reports this week, however, have said the four-time major champion is poised to rejoin the board after Webb Simpson tendered his resignation on the condition that McIlroy take his place.