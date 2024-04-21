Masataka Yoshida collected three hits, including a two-run home run, to propel the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Yoshida hit his second home run of the season to give Boston a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning. The home run came against Pittsburgh starting pitcher Mitch Keller and was Boston's 29th homer in 22 games. Pablo Reyes, who drew a one-out walk, also scored on the play.

Yoshida also singled during Boston's two-run first inning, and was credited with a double in the eighth on a ball that Pittsburgh left fielder Jack Suwinski appeared to lose in the sun.