LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will spearhead a star-studded United States Olympic basketball squad chasing a fifth straight gold medal at this summer's Paris Games, officials announced Wednesday.

USA Basketball confirmed a formidable 12-man roster bristling with NBA talent that also includes reigning MVP Joel Embiid along with Boston Celtics standouts Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

Los Angeles Lakers star James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, will be competing in his fourth Olympics after appearances at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Games.