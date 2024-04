Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka said Saturday that she "would love to play" at this year's Paris Olympics if she is granted a spot by tennis chiefs.

The four-time Grand Slam champion may need to go through an appeals process to claim a place after failing to make a mandatory two appearances for Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup during the current Olympic cycle.

Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, where she went on to make the third round.