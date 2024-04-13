Jackson Merrill singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning as the San Diego Padres edged the host Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 on Friday, winning a slugfest that featured a history-making moment for the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani.

The teams combined for eight home runs on the night, six of them in the first three innings. One of the long balls was the 175th of Ohtani's MLB career, which tied Hideki Matsui's record for homers by a Japanese-born player in the majors.

With two outs in the 11th, Merrill punched a single to left off Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia (0-2), scoring automatic runner Jose Azocar from second base.