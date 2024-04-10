Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was the hero once more as the United States defeated Canada on penalties to win a fifth straight SheBelieves Cup crown on Tuesday.

In a virtual carbon copy of last month's CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal — where the American women also defeated Canada on penalties — Naeher saved three spot kicks and scored another to seal the host nation's victory in Columbus, Ohio.

An entertaining battle went to a shootout after finishing deadlocked at 2-2 after 90 minutes and stoppage time.