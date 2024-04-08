World champion Max Verstappen has questioned the wisdom of throwing Formula One drivers into a sprint weekend on their return to Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019 later this month.

Verstappen restored normal service with a dominant pole to flag victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, leading team mate Sergio Perez home for yet another Red Bull 1-2.

Next up in two weeks is the return to China, where Formula One has been absent for five years as the country dealt with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.