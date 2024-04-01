Japan's Keita Nakajima cruised to a wire-to-wire victory at the Indian Open on Sunday to lift his maiden DP World Tour title by four strokes.

Nakajima, 23, finished with a 17-under par total of 271 with fellow Indian Veer Ahlawat, Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg and American Johannes Veerman sharing second on 13-under.

The former amateur world number one led after every round at the DLF Golf and Country Club near New Delhi and had a four-stroke cushion over Malaysia's Gavin Green starting the final day.