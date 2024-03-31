Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs may be headed to a bottom-of-the standings finish, but the sensational French rookie has no doubt he's on the right trajectory in his first NBA season.

The towering 20-year-old said nothing showed the young team's progress more than their 130-126 overtime triumph over the New York Knicks on Friday, in which Wembanyama became the first rookie in three decades to score 40 points and grab 20 rebounds to help the Spurs withstand a dazzling 61-point performance from Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson.

"I've never seen so (much) greatness before this season," Wembanyama said. "I've just witnessed so much greatness and I want to be a part of it.