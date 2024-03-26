The former chairman of the Chinese Football Association has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes worth $11 million, state media said Tuesday, part of a crackdown on corruption in the domestic game.

Chen Xuyuan took advantage of his positions at the CFA and other bodies to "illegally accept sums of money from other people totalling 81.03 million yuan ($11 million)," the Communist Party-run People's Daily newspaper said.

The bribes Chen took were "particularly huge" and his actions "seriously damaged fair competition and order," the report said.