North Korea will not host a World Cup qualifier with Japan that was scheduled to be held in Pyongyang next week, Kyodo reported late Thursday, citing the president of the Japan Football Association.

"A game will not be played in Pyongyang," Kyodo quoted Kozo Tashima as saying after Japan beat North Korea 1-0 in another qualifier in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Asian Football Confederation informed the JFA this month that the match between the two nations would be held on March 26 in Pyongyang, the report said.