Ao Tanaka's goal after two minutes gave Japan a nervy 1-0 win over a spirited North Korea in a World Cup qualifier in Tokyo on Thursday.

Unmarked in the center of the box, Tanaka beat exposed goalkeeper Kang Ju Hyok and put Japan a step closer to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Samurai Blue have three wins from three in their group and are firmly on course to reach the next stage of qualifying.