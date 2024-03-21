Newcomer Takerufuji cutting a swath through sumo’s top division has been the undoubted highlight of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament thus far.

In remaining unbeaten over the meet’s first 11 days, Takerufuji equaled all-time great Taiho’s record for the best-ever start to a tournament on the clay by a top-tier rookie.

In January 1960 the future yokozuna officially won 11 straight bouts from opening day on his makuuchi debut, but included in those victories was a no-contest win against an opponent who had previously withdrawn from the meet.