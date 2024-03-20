World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka intends to play in the Miami Open this week, organizers said Tuesday, as fellow players offered their support following the death of her boyfriend in an apparent suicide.

Sabalenka's partner, Belarusian former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, 42, died earlier this week, police said.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka practiced at the Miami Open's Hard Rock Stadium venue early on Tuesday afternoon. Organizers said she had not asked to withdraw and was "intending to play."