Shohei Ohtani got his Los Angeles Dodgers career off to a winning start Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in their MLB season-opening clash in Seoul.

Ohtani, a two-way star who has been likened to a modern-day version of Babe Ruth, joined the Dodgers in December on a 10-year deal worth $700 million.

His every move this week in baseball-loving South Korea has been headline news and Gocheok Sky Dome was packed with fans wearing his No. 17 jersey for the first MLB regular-season game to be played in the country.