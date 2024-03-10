Coco Gauff overcame a 5-2 third-set deficit against unseeded Frenchwoman Clara Burel to emerge with a hard-fought 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory on Saturday and reach the third round at Indian Wells, while Naomi Osaka had the biggest win of her comeback and American Jessica Pegula crashed out of the tournament.

The third-seeded Gauff came out tight, spraying errors around the court and double faulting on two break points in a poor first set that Burel wrapped up with an unreturnable serve.

The U.S. Open champion stepped up her serving in the second set and moved into the court to take time away from her opponent, using her speed to race down a drop shot and level the contest at a set apiece.