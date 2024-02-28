Time is running out for Stephen Curry.

The star Golden State Warriors guard says he hopes to have four or five years left in his NBA career. But with retirement on the horizon, he’s rushing to capitalize on his athletic triumphs by bringing his brand off the court and on to the streets through his partnership with Under Armour.

Curry — at 35, one of the greatest stars in basketball history — is still a commanding presence in the league and his performance-oriented basketball shoes single-handedly made Under Armour relevant in the sport. Yet his efforts to come up with a product that appeals to committed "sneakerheads" haven’t kept pace with those of basketball legends like Michael Jordan or up-and-coming stars including Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball, whose shoes outsell Curry’s on popular sneaker marketplaces like StockX.