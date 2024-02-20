Ange Capuozzo is best known for his attacking forays down the touchline but the Italian full-back showed the other side of his game when he leapt to the defense of Italy's record in the Six Nations.

After two defeats in their opening matches, Italy head to Lille on Sunday to play France facing the possibility of adding another Six Nations wooden spoon to the 18 they have registered since they joined the old Five Nations in 2000.

Further failure would undoubtedly add fuel to the arguments of critics who question their right to an automatic place in Europe's top international competition, ahead of the likes of Georgia and Portugal.