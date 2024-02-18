NBA All-Stars aren't sure who will be the new face of the league once LeBron James is gone, but they are confident the NBA's future is in good hands.

Several top stars spoke Saturday on the eve of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, where 20-time All-Star selection James, the NBA all-time scoring leader, represents the Los Angeles Lakers at age 39.

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and four-time NBA champion, has been the top star in an older generation of talent that also includes Golden State's Stephen Curry and Phoenix's Kevin Durant.