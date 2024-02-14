Naomi Osaka said she had taken a page out of Novak Djokovic's tactical playbook and tweaked her return game at the Qatar Open after the former No. 1 earned back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years.

The 26-year-old struggled to find her rhythm after returning to the circuit last month following a 15-month break from the WTA Tour, during which she had her first child.

Osaka lost in the second round in Brisbane in her first tournament back before falling at the first hurdle at the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi.