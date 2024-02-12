San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan absorbed his third agonizing Super Bowl defeat Sunday, but vowed the 49ers would bounce back after being denied in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

"We all hurt," Shanahan said after the 49ers fell 25-22 against the Chiefs — who won it with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass with three seconds left in overtime.

"Everyone knows how it feels. Don't have a lot of words for it. Obviously we're hurting. Our team's hurting. That's how it goes when you put yourself out there.