Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou led a chorus of disapproval on Friday over a controversial proposal to introduce blue cards and "sin bins."

It has been reported that, under a new system, blue cards could be shown to players, who would then be sent to a sin-bin for 10 minutes. The proposal is part of a new trial aimed at improving on-pitch behavior.

At present, players shown a red card or two yellow cards are expelled for the rest of the game.