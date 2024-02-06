Lionel Messi said Tuesday that his leg injury was "getting better" but the World Cup-winning captain could not guarantee he would be fit to play in Inter Miami's pre-season friendly in Japan this week.

Two days ago, furious fans in Hong Kong booed Messi and club co-owner David Beckham, shouting "Refund," after the Argentina great failed to take the field for a sold-out friendly.

"I don't know if I can (play) or not but I feel a lot better and really want to do it," eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi told reporters ahead of his team's match against Japanese champions Vissel Kobe on Wednesday.