The 2026 World Cup final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, FIFA announced on Sunday.

The bid held off a strong challenge from Dallas to secure the game — scheduled for July 19 — the culmination of the expanded 48-team tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The competition will kickoff with the opening match at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium on June 11.