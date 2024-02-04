Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani said Saturday he's confident he will be ready for the Los Angeles Dodgers' season opener next month in South Korea.

The 29-year-old two-time American League Most Valuable Player signed a 10-year deal with the Dodgers in December after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

While he is known for pitching and batting, he won't take the mound in the 2024 campaign after right elbow surgery, even though he declared he is "very confident" he will be the Dodgers' designated hitter when they open against San Diego in Seoul on March 20.