Despite the war and whatever the result, the only thing that mattered in Al-Dhahiriyah in the occupied West Bank on Monday was the number 7 jersey worn by Palestine's Musab al-Battat.

For those in the team captain's native village, and despite the team's last 16 loss to Qatar in Doha, the game was 90 minutes of pure pride.

Hours before Monday's kick-off, the plastic chairs had already been drawn up in a semicircle.