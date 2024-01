A composed Jannik Sinner is ready for what comes next after winning his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, saying he likes to "dance in the pressure storm."

Ever since bursting on the scene as a 17-year-old in 2019, the Italian has been touted as one of tennis' future greats.

It has been a five-year grind to reach the pinnacle — highlighted by his come-from-behind over Daniil Medvedev in five sets in Melbourne on Sunday — and the prodigious young talent is taking it in stride.