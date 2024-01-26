Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is confident she will have an emotional edge over Zheng Qinwen in Saturday's Australian Open final, but the fast-rising Chinese star believes destiny is on her side.

The world No. 2 is the favorite to claim her second major crown at Rod Laver Arena against a player getting her first taste of such a momentous occasion and who reached the final without meeting a seeded player.

"I would say emotionally I'll be very ready to fight, not going crazy," said the Belarusian, who is bidding to become the first woman since compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to mount a successful title defense at Melbourne Park.