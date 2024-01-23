Tajikistan's coach said it was "a big dream" after his side marched into the knockout rounds of their first Asian Cup with a battling 2-1 win over 10-man Lebanon on Monday.

China's 1-0 loss to hosts Qatar meant the debutants — who also had two goals ruled out by VAR — went through in second place from Group A on a night of drama.

Before the third and final round of games, holders Qatar were the only team to have scored a goal in the group, and any of the other three had a shot at finishing behind them in second.