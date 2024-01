South Korea avoided a major Asian Cup upset with a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Jordan on Saturday as Bahrain also left it late to blow open Group E.

One day after Iraq beat tournament favorites Japan, the Koreans needed an injury-time own goal to salvage a point after Jordan had roared back from an early Son Heung-min penalty.

In the later match in Qatar, Bahrain scored in the 95th minute to beat Malaysia 1-0.