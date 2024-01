Jurgen Klopp saluted Liverpool's fighting spirit as the side kept fired-up Arsenal at bay to seal a 2-0 win in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Klopp's side had to survive a sustained Arsenal assault at the Emirates Stadium before two goals in the closing stages gave the team a hard-fought success.

Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick into his own net in the 80th minute and Luis Diaz wrapped up the victory deep into stoppage time.