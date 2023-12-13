WTA boss Steve Simon will relinquish his position as CEO but remain as executive chairman following the appointment of his replacement, the governing body of women's tennis said Tuesday as it announced an organizational restructure.

Simon has been chairman and chief executive of the WTA for eight years but has come under increasing fire from the players recently, not least over the decision to hold the season-ending WTA Finals outdoors in Cancun, Mexico.

The revised structure will separate the roles of chairman and CEO to allow greater focus on the WTA's mission and goals, the WTA said in a statement, adding that the new CEO will be tasked with managing and growing its operations.