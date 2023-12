American sprinter Noah Lyles and Kenya's Faith Kipyegon were named the men's and women's track athletes of the year by World Athletics on Monday.

Lyles was recognized for the three gold medals he won at the world championships in Budapest.

After an all-conquering 2023, the 26-year-old will now turn his focus to next year's Paris Olympics where he is targeting gold in the 100-meter, 200m and 4x100m relay and has said he will also aim for a spot in the U.S. 4x400m relay quartet.