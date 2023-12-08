In pursuit of the best players in the world, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman plans only a momentary pause to celebrate the acquisition of Juan Soto.

The Yankees completed a seven-player deal with the centerpiece headed to New York in 25-year-old Juan Soto, a three-time All-Star on a Hall of Fame track based on his robust early production at the plate.

"It's another manifestation of the Steinbrenner legacy. George always felt that the best players in the world should play here for the New York Yankees," Cashman said Thursday in a Zoom call with reporters.