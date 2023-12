Juan Soto will be wearing pinstripes next season.

The New York Yankees acquired the 25-year-old outfielder from the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in a seven-player blockbuster, multiple outlets reported.

The Yankees agreed to send right-handed pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe and Jhonny Brito, left-hander Randy Vasquez and catcher Kyle Higashioka to the Padres in exchange for Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham.