In what is sure to further rankle LIV Golf players, Tiger Woods vaulted 430 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking after finishing 18th out of 20 golfers in his invitational Hero World Challenge.

Woods, who was making his first start since withdrawing from the Masters in April, had fallen to a career-low 1,328th in the OWGR by last week. He made his return at the Bahamas and while the 47-year-old surprised many with his solid play, Woods bested only two players in the field.

That didn't prevent him from climbing to 898th in the OWGR, his highest since before withdrawing from the 2022 PGA Championship.