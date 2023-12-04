Ronnie O'Sullivan became the oldest UK snooker champion after securing a 10-7 victory over China's Ding Junhui to claim a record-extending eighth title in York on Sunday.

O'Sullivan, a seven-time world champion who turns 48 on Tuesday, saw his career come full circle as he was also the youngest player to win the UK Championship, as a 17-year-old in 1993.

"Each tournament I win and play in, I take great pleasure from," O'Sullivan, known as "The Rocket" told the BBC.

"I had to come out and have a good head. There was a big crowd and I wanted to leave blood, sweat and tears on the table. I came out and gave it my all and I love competing.

"I always keep beating myself up because of the age thing. I keep thinking at some point you have to stop winning but I am doing all right and I will keep on going until the wheels fall off."

O'Sullivan's triumph over Ding saw the Englishman add the 40th ranking title to his remarkable trophy collection.