When Max Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016, all Gianpiero Lambiase knew about the 18-year-old was that he was "this incoming superstar.”

Over the past seven years, in the pivotal role of race engineer to Verstappen, Lambiase has helped him win 53 Grand Prix and three Formula One drivers’ championships.

"When he arrived, he was incredibly raw, an uncut diamond, if you like,” Lambiase said of Verstappen, in an interview.