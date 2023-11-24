Dak Prescott continued his mastery of the Washington Commanders, and DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown of the season as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to a 45-10 victory in their annual Thanksgiving Day game in Arlington, Texas.

Quarterback Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a Thanksgiving Day surprise 29-22 win over the Detroit Lions in the first of the NFL's three holiday games on Thursday.

Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns, helping Dallas (8-3) dominate on the way to its third straight win as it moved closer to clinching a third consecutive playoff berth.